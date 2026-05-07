WhatsApp is Working on A New Status Updates Widget for Android – Do We Really Need it?

WhatsApp is preparing to bring a new Home Screen widget for status updates to Android devices. The feature was first introduced on iOS, where users could quickly check recent status updates directly from their Home Screen without opening the app. Now, the company is working on offering a similar experience for Android users as well.

WABetaInfo spotted the update in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.18.5, available through the Google Play Store. Although the feature is still under development, it already shows WhatsApp’s plan to make status updates easier and faster to access.

Currently, WhatsApp users can view status updates through the Updates tab or sometimes through profile rings shown in the Chats section. However, both methods require opening the app first. The new widget aims to remove this extra step by displaying recent status updates directly on the Home Screen.

The widget will show up to three contacts who recently shared a status update. This will allow users to quickly see new activity at a glance without navigating through the app.

Inspired by the iOS Widget

WhatsApp first introduced this feature on iOS with improved system integration and two widget sizes. One compact version focused on a single contact’s status, while a larger version displayed updates from multiple contacts. The Android version appears to follow a similar design approach.

The widget will also prioritize updates from people users interact with the most. WhatsApp’s ranking system considers factors such as recent chats, frequently contacted people, and pinned conversations. Statuses that are close to disappearing may also receive higher priority. Since this ranking process happens locally on the device, user privacy remains protected.

Another useful addition is a shortcut for creating status updates directly from the widget. Instead of opening WhatsApp and navigating to the Updates tab, users will be able to tap the widget and instantly start posting a new status update. This could make sharing photos, videos, or text updates much more convenient for active users.

See Also: WhatsApp Plans to Redesign Chats Tab for Better Use – Here’s How It Will Look

Still Under Development

The status update widget for Android is not yet available to everyone. WhatsApp is still refining the feature and testing how contacts and updates will appear within the widget. Once development is complete, the feature is expected to roll out gradually in a future update.

With this addition, WhatsApp continues to focus on improving convenience and making status updates more accessible directly from the Home Screen.