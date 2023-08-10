We previously reported that WhatsApp is working on a new security feature to protect your account using an email address. However now, WhatsApp is working on a Passkey feature for account verification.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.5 update brings this functionality. The update is available on the Google Play Store. It will be available for more users in the near future.

WhatsApp is Working on a Passkey Feature for Account Verification

According to WABetaInfo, the passkey feature will provide users with a simple way to sign in safely. A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or characters used to authenticate your identity and it acts as a form of security code to ensure only approved devices can get authenticated.

You do not need to remember a passkey as it is securely stored in your Google Password Manager. WhatsApp has plans to support this technology for account verification purposes.

The passkey will use your fingerprint, face, or screen lock to verify your identity. Surely, this feature will increase security, adding an extra layer of protection beyond traditional methods like PINs. In addition, the secure storage of passkeys in Google Password Manager ensures convenient access.

The passkey feature is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp screen sharing feature was gradually released in beta for a couple of months. However, according to the latest reports, the feature is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users globally.

