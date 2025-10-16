WhatsApp is preparing to roll out an exciting new feature for channel admins. It comes with the ability to create interactive quizzes. Soon, the quiz feature will let WhatsApp channels boost user engagement. This addition is currently in development and was recently spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.30.5 update on the Google Play Store.

The upcoming quiz feature will allow channel admins to post questions with multiple-choice answers directly in their channels. Unlike regular polls, quizzes will have one correct answer, adding an element of challenge and fun. When followers choose an answer, they will immediately see if it’s correct, making the experience interactive and rewarding.

WhatsApp Is Working on a Quiz Feature for Channels to Boost User Engagement

This feature will be useful for educational, promotional, or entertainment purposes, giving admins a new way to connect with their audience. Whether it’s testing knowledge about a brand, a topic, or general trivia, quizzes can make channel updates more engaging.

How the Quiz Feature Works

Admins will be able to access the new option from the attachment sheet when creating a post. Instead of selecting “Poll,” they can choose “Quiz.” The creation interface will look similar to the poll screen but will display the title “Create a quiz.”

Admins can then type their question, add multiple answers, and use a checkmark icon to select the correct one. Once the quiz is ready, it can be shared instantly within the channel. The process is simple, ensuring even new admins can create quizzes without difficulty.

How Followers Can Participate

Anyone who can view the channel post can participate in the quiz, even if they are not a follower. After selecting an answer, users get instant feedback showing whether they were right or wrong.

To make it more fun, WhatsApp adds a confetti animation when a user picks the correct answer. However, participants cannot see how others have voted until they submit their own response. This design encourages authentic participation and reduces the influence of majority opinions.

The quiz feature is expected to boost engagement across WhatsApp Channels. By turning channel updates into interactive activities, WhatsApp aims to make its platform more dynamic.

For admins, quizzes offer valuable insights into audience interests and engagement levels. They can also help brands or educators reinforce learning or measure how well followers understand a topic. For users, quizzes provide a fun and quick way to test their knowledge while staying informed.

Coming Soon to Beta Users

The quiz feature is still in development and not yet available to all users. WhatsApp is currently refining the experience to ensure it works smoothly before releasing it more widely. Although there is no confirmed release date, it is expected to roll out to beta testers soon via the Google Play Store.

Once fully released, this feature could become one of the most interactive tools for WhatsApp Channels, turning simple updates into playful learning and engagement opportunities.