WhatsApp is Working on A Way to Quickly Send view-once Photos and Videos

WhatsApp is continuing to work on improving the interface of the app. The instant messaging platform has introduced a view once feature. Now, the company is exploring a new way to set photos and videos as view-once. Currently, there’s an icon within the caption bar that allows users to set the media as view-once. According to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.3, WhatsApp is planning to change how users can set view-once images and videos in the future.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will inform users that they have to press and hold the send button to set the image as a view once message. Following the press and hold action, a new menu will appear, allowing the user to choose to send the image as a view once message.

The same applies to videos as well. However, it is not possible to send GIFs in view once mode, even with the new message menu. In the future WhatsApp might allow users to send GIFs in this mode.

The enhancements for the send buttons are necessary as WhatsApp plans to extend the view once feature to other types of media, such as text messages and audio messages. No doubt, this will be the most convenient way to send any type of message as a view-once.

The new message menu to send view-once images and videos is under development. It will be available in a future update of the app.

