WhatsApp is working on a new feature aimed at making chats more organized and less cluttered. In the latest beta version for Android, 2.26.15.9, WhatsApp is developing a system that will auto-sort business chats into a separate section to reduce spam. Although this feature is still under development and not yet available to users.

The main goal of this feature is to reduce spam and make it easier for users to focus on personal conversations. Many people receive frequent messages from businesses, such as promotions, updates, and reminders. While these messages can sometimes be useful, they often fill up the chat list and make it harder to find important conversations with friends and family.

WhatsApp is Working on Auto-Sorting Business Chats to Reduce Spam

To solve this issue, WhatsApp is testing a feature that automatically organizes business chats. Instead of mixing business and personal messages in one place, the app will move business chats into a separate section after a certain period. This means users will not have to manually sort or archive these conversations anymore.

According to early details, business chats will remain in the main chat list for the first 24 hours after receiving a message. This gives users enough time to read and respond if they are interested. After that, the chats will be automatically moved to a dedicated business section. This new section will act like a separate inbox, similar to archived chats, where users can still access these messages whenever they want.

Another important point is that not all business chats will be affected in the same way. The feature is mainly designed for chats that send regular updates, such as automated messages from companies using cloud-based services. These are often the messages that users find repetitive or distracting.

WhatsApp is also working on a related feature that will allow users to quickly find business conversations through a dedicated list. Together, these updates show that the company is focusing on improving how users manage different types of chats.

The benefit of this system is clear. By separating business messages from personal ones, users can keep their main chat list clean and easier to navigate. This can save time and reduce interruptions during the day. Instead of constantly scrolling through promotional messages, users can focus on the conversations that matter most.

At the moment, the feature is still under testing. WhatsApp has not announced an official release date yet. However, once development is complete, it will be available to beta testers first before becoming available to all users.