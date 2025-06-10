WhatsApp is Working on Draft Message Filter for Android Users

WhatsApp is testing a new feature, draft message filter, in its latest beta update for Android. The feature will help users manage their draft messages more easily. It was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.18.17, which is available on the Google Play Store.

Draft messages are texts that users start typing in a chat but don’t send. These messages stay in the chat window until the user decides to send or delete them. Currently, there is no easy way to find these unsent messages. Users must scroll through all their chats to locate them, which can be tedious and time-consuming.

WhatsApp is Working on a Draft Message Filter for Android Users

With the new feature, WhatsApp aims to address this issue. The app is working on a preset filter called “Drafts.” This filter will show all chats that have draft messages. It will make it easier for users to locate messages they started writing but didn’t finish.

In the upcoming update, draft messages will be marked in green in the chat list. This will help users quickly notice which chats contain unsent texts. For example, if you were typing a message to a friend but got distracted, you’ll be able to return to that chat easily using the new filter.

The feature is still under development but is expected to be released in a future update. When it becomes available, users will be able to apply the “Drafts” filter with a single tap. This will bring up a list of all chats containing unsent messages.

This addition is especially helpful for users who handle many conversations at once. If you often start replies and then move on to other tasks, this filter will remind you to return to those messages.

The “Drafts” filter is a preset option. That means users won’t need to set it up themselves. It will automatically appear when there are draft messages. However, if users don’t find it useful, they can remove the filter at any time. If their needs change later, they can re-enable it with ease.

WhatsApp is also working on improving chat list management in other ways. In the previous beta update (2.25.17.27), the company introduced another feature in development. This feature allows users to mute all chats in a specific list with one step.

Users can access this new mute option by long-pressing a chat list or opening the list settings. This tool helps reduce the need to mute each conversation one by one.

With these updates, WhatsApp is focusing on making chat organisation more efficient. By offering filters like “Drafts” and group muting, the app is aiming to make daily communication smoother and less stressful.

In summary, WhatsApp is working on a helpful filter that will make it easy to find unsent draft messages. This feature, along with better chat list controls, will be part of future updates. These changes will give users more control and convenience in managing their messages.