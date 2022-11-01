WhatsApp is working on ‘Message Yourself Feature’

WhatsApp continues to work hard, providing people with new features and updates. These days, social media company is working on enhancing user interface and privacy. In order to do so, it had multiple features in the lineup that includes `Profile photo in group chats’, ‘Forwarding media with caption’, and an in-built blur tool. Though the company is working on these features but their rollout time is not known yet. Before even launching these features, WhatsApp started working on another feature named ‘Message Yourself’.

This feature is given priority since it is made available to selected Android and iOS beta testers and will be launched for everyone when it passes the test.

As the name suggests, this feature lets users message themselves. While many would be thinking that what’s new in it since messaging to your own mobile number was possible before as well. It’s true, but no dedicated chat window was available for this purpose on the contact list.

To take notes or save important things, users had to create groups with a single participant. However, the new update will solve this issue. When this feature launches for everyone, users will be able to open WhatsApp chat of their own number and will see ‘Message yourself’ as the chat caption. Furthermore, the phone number of users will also be visible on the WhatsApp contact list, to make access easier.

While telling about this upcoming feature, WABeta Info reported:

“If you send a message to the chat with your phone number, it will always be synced with your other linked devices since it is no longer an unsupported feature when using multi-device”.

Apart from this feature, WhatsApp is also beta testing the ability to forward media with caption features. The new update will allow users to forward images, videos, GIFs, and documents, with a caption.

