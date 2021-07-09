WhatsApp is Working on New Bigger Link Preview Feature

WhatsApp focuses on improving Android and iOS users’ visual experience. The messaging app also focuses on the bigger previews of links and the ability for users to send high-quality photos. During one of the beta tests, the messaging app was tested with big link previews. This would modify the way a link displays in a conversation, as the title suggests. WhatsApp tests a big link preview for a future version according to Wabetainfo.

It was tested both on Android and on the iOS application. “Not all websites offer big previews, therefore in this situation, WhatsApp will display the normal small thumbnail. This feature is still under process and will be available in a future Whatsapp update. Stay tuned for more features on Android and iOS beta WhatsApp!” stated the report. The WABetaInfo feature reveals image shows that the link previews would be bigger. When you get or send a link, users will see greater content.

WhatsApp is Working on New Larger Link Preview Feature Along with other features

WhatsApp is testing a large link preview for a future update. pic.twitter.com/398d8VRpTZ — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 6, 2021

According to WhatsApp, the feature is still under development and will be available in a future version of Whatsapp. The company has not made the feature available to the public yet, however, after updating the app the beta testers may explore the feature. The messaging app continually provides updates to improve its look and compete with its rivals. The new feature enables you to send high-resolution videos on the Facebook-owned message platform WhatsApp.

The Messaging Platform may let users choose video quality before sharing with anyone, according to WABetaInfo which has first identified the feature. The messaging app currently reduces video or photos that you share in the messaging app at a high resolution. This feature has been introduced for beta version.

