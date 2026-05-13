WhatsApp is Working on New Chat Bubble Interface for iPhone Users

WhatsApp has released a new beta update for iOS through the TestFlight program, taking the app version to 26.18.10.71. The latest update reveals that WhatsApp is working on a refreshed chat bubble interface for iPhone that aims to give conversations a cleaner and more modern appearance. Although the feature is still under development, it offers a preview of how WhatsApp plans to improve the chat experience for iPhone users in future updates.

The upcoming redesign focuses mainly on message bubbles. WhatsApp is testing softer and more rounded chat bubbles that create a smoother interface. Compared to the current design on iOS, the new bubbles appear more polished and visually appealing. Existing message bubbles already have slightly rounded corners, but the updated version increases the corner radius to make chats feel lighter and more modern.

WhatsApp is working on A New Chat Bubble Interface for iPhone Users

This design change was first spotted by WABetaInfo in WhatsApp beta updates for Android, but the company is now preparing to bring the same visual improvements to iOS devices. By introducing a consistent interface across both platforms, WhatsApp aims to deliver a more unified user experience.

One of the biggest visual changes involves shared media such as photos, videos, and GIFs. In the future update, media files will no longer appear inside traditional bordered chat bubbles. Instead, WhatsApp is experimenting with a frameless style that allows images and videos to blend naturally into conversations. This new layout gives chats a cleaner look and helps multimedia content stand out without adding unnecessary borders.

However, the frameless design will not apply fully in every situation. In group chats and forwarded messages, WhatsApp will still show a small information header above the media. This section helps users identify who shared the content or whether it was forwarded from another conversation. Because of this added context, media in these cases will only partially follow the frameless style.

The redesigned interface also appears to take inspiration from modern messaging platforms like iMessage. The smoother curves and softer appearance make the chat screen look more contemporary while maintaining WhatsApp’s familiar layout. These changes may improve readability and make conversations feel more engaging during daily use.

At the moment, the new chat bubble redesign is not available to beta testers. WhatsApp is still refining the feature before rolling it out publicly. The company is likely focusing on visual consistency, usability, and performance before releasing the redesigned interface to a wider audience.

As WhatsApp continues to update its platform, visual improvements like these show the company’s interest in modernizing the app without changing its core functionality. A refreshed design can enhance user experience while keeping the app simple and familiar for millions of users worldwide.

The new message bubble redesign for WhatsApp beta on iOS is currently under development and will arrive in a future beta release. Once launched, the updated interface could make WhatsApp chats look cleaner, softer, and more visually modern than ever before.