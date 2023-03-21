Advertisement

The popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on pinning messages within chats and groups. Soon users will be able to prioritise their important messages and keep them at the top of their chat list for easy access.

WhatsApp Is Working On Pinning Messages Within Chats

According to the WABetaInfo, the feature is still in development and is available in the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.23.7.3 on the Play Store. Once the feature is fully developed and released in the future users can preview how a pinned message will look within a conversation.

According to the report, in order to pin a message, it’s needed to select the “Pin” action within the message options. Once pinned, a small icon will appear on the chat bubble indicating that the message is pinned. Moreover, the message will be shown at the top of the conversation for quick access whenever needed.

The ability to pin messages to the top of chats is helpful. It will allow everyone in the chat to find important messages easily later on. In addition, pinned messages also make group chats more organised.

Anyhow, we are not sure when this feature will be available for all users. Hopefully, it will be available in the second quarter of 2023. Till then do tell us what you think about this upcoming feature. Feel free to comment.

