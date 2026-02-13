WhatsApp is developing new features that will give users more control over polls on Android. The latest update, version 2.26.6.7, has been released through the Google Play Beta Program. WhatsApp is currently working on improved poll privacy and expiration settings. Although these tools are still under development and not yet available for testing, they offer a clear preview of what users can expect in a future update.

The update was discovered in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Over the past year, WhatsApp has been steadily expanding its poll functionality. Earlier updates introduced features such as allowing users to select multiple answers in polls. The company also added photo support for poll options in channels, making it easier for participants to understand choices through images instead of plain text. These improvements showed that WhatsApp is investing in making polls more interactive and practical.

WhatsApp is Working on Poll Privacy and Expiration Controls for Android

Now, the platform is working on a dedicated poll settings section. This new section will group several poll management tools in one place, making them easier to access and configure. One of the options expected in this section is the ability to choose whether voters can select multiple answers. While this feature already exists, moving it into a separate settings area will improve clarity during poll creation.

A more significant addition is a privacy control that allows poll creators to hide voter identities. When this option is enabled, no one in the chat will be able to see who voted for a particular choice. Importantly, even the person who created the poll will not have access to individual voter names. Only the total number of votes for each option will remain visible. This approach strengthens privacy and can encourage more honest participation, especially in group chats where opinions may be sensitive.

Anonymous voting can reduce social pressure. In many group discussions, participants may hesitate to share their true opinion if their name is attached to a specific answer. By hiding identities, WhatsApp aims to create a more open environment where users feel comfortable expressing themselves without fear of judgment. This feature could be particularly useful in workplace groups, community discussions, or large public channels.

Another upcoming tool focuses on poll expiration. Currently, polls do not automatically close unless users manually decide to stop collecting responses. With the new update, creators will be able to set a specific expiration date and time. Once that time is reached, the poll will no longer accept new votes.

The expiration date will be clearly displayed within the poll, so participants know exactly how long they have to respond. This adds structure to discussions and ensures that results reflect a defined participation window. When the poll closes, the final vote count will remain visible, but no further changes can be made. This helps maintain accuracy and prevents late votes from affecting outcomes.

By combining privacy controls with expiration settings, WhatsApp is making polls more flexible and reliable. These updates show a focus on user control, transparency, and data integrity. While the features are still being refined and are not yet available to beta testers, they are expected to roll out gradually in a future version.

With these planned improvements, WhatsApp continues to enhance how users interact in group chats and channels, making polls more secure, organized, and user-friendly.