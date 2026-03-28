WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could make it much easier for users to manage their busy conversations. WhatsApp is currently testing a system that allows people to generate private summaries of multiple unread messages at once. This feature is still under development, but it shows how WhatsApp is trying to improve the overall messaging experience with the help of artificial intelligence.

In today’s fast-paced world, it is common for users to receive a large number of messages, especially in active group chats. Catching up with all these messages can take a lot of time and effort. To solve this problem, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will provide quick summaries of unread chats. Instead of opening each conversation and reading every message, users will be able to get a short and clear overview of what they missed.

WhatsApp is Working on Private Summaries for Multiple Chats

The idea behind this feature is simple but useful. Users will be able to select multiple unread chats and request a summary. The app will then generate a concise recap of the most important points from those conversations. This can be especially helpful for people who are part of many group chats or who have been away from their phone for a while.

One of the most important aspects of this new feature is privacy. WhatsApp is using a system called Private Processing to ensure that user data remains secure. This technology, developed by Meta, allows the app to process messages in a secure environment. According to the company, neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access the original messages or the generated summaries. This means that users can enjoy the benefits of AI without worrying about their personal conversations being exposed.

Private Processing has also been tested by independent security organizations to ensure it meets high privacy standards. This adds an extra layer of trust, as users can feel more confident that their data is being handled responsibly. By focusing on both convenience and security, WhatsApp aims to create a balanced and user-friendly feature.

Another important point is that this feature will be completely optional. Users will have full control over whether they want to use it or not. In fact, the Private Processing system will be turned off by default. This means that users will need to manually enable it in the settings if they want to try the AI-powered summaries. This approach gives users the freedom to decide how they use the app.

At the moment, the feature is not yet available for public testing. WhatsApp is still refining how the summaries are generated and how users can access them easily. In future updates, the app is expected to make the process more clear and simple, possibly by adding a dedicated option within the chat filters or menu.

Overall, WhatsApp’s upcoming feature for summarizing multiple unread chats has the potential to save users a lot of time. By combining artificial intelligence with strong privacy measures, the app is taking a step forward in improving communication. Once released, this feature could become a valuable tool for anyone who struggles to keep up with their messages.