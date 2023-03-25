WhatsApp is Working on Self-destructing Audio Messages

Advertisement

It is a common fact that while using the messaging giant, WhatsApp, sometimes we chat via regular text messages and sometimes we want to share sensitive information with a friend or group in such a way that doesn’t last forever. However, the good piece of information is that now you are going to finally have a safe way to send embarrassing karaoke solos on WhatsApp. Yes, you heard right! WhatsApp already has support for text and media-based messages that have the ability to self-destruct. However, now it seems like the company is planning to add a way to send WhatsApp audio messages that can only be listened to once.

Self-Destructing WhatsApp Audio Messages Will Soon Roll Out To All Users

The point worth mentioning here is that WhatsApp is rolling out an update for beta users today. According to WABetaInfo, the newest WhatsApp Update version 2.23.7.8 will add the ability for users to send audio messages that can only be played back once and then they will disappear. Yes, you thought right, it is quite similar to how one-time text messages work. Let me tell you that WhatsApp audio that’s sent can’t be saved to your phone, recorded, or forwarded to anyone else.

Reports claim that this WhatsApp feature is currently in development, so it’s not clear when it will make its way to the released version of the app. As it is right now a part of WhatsApp beta, so, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to send family and friends disappearing audio messages sooner rather than later.

Disappearing WhatsApp Voice messages isn’t the first new feature WhatsApp has test-driven this month. We all know that the messaging giant has been introducing tons of new features since the beginning of this year. A few weeks ago, WhatsApp also added another work-progress feature with a temporary flair: disappearing groups. So, now let’s wait and watch what comes next.

