WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will give more control to users to block messages from business accounts. This update is currently under development. WABetaInfo spotted the feature in the latest beta version for Android, numbered 2.26.16.1. Although the feature is not yet available for testing, it offers a clear idea of how WhatsApp plans to improve user experience.

In recent years, business communication on WhatsApp has increased significantly. Many companies now use the platform to send updates, offers, and notifications. While this can be useful, it can also become overwhelming for users who prefer to keep their chats focused on personal conversations. To address this, WhatsApp is working on tools that make it easier to manage and limit such interactions.

WhatsApp is Working on Simple Controls to Block Messages From Business Acounts

One of the main features being developed is a new shortcut that allows users to stop receiving messages from business accounts directly within the chat. Currently, users need to go into the chat settings and block the account if they want to stop messages. This process can take several steps and may feel unnecessary, especially if the user does not want to completely block the business.

The upcoming feature simplifies this process. Users will be able to choose how long they want to stop messages from a business. The available options include stopping messages for one hour, one week, or permanently. This flexibility allows users to take control without making a permanent decision right away.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also improving how business chats are displayed. A new overview section will appear at the top of business conversations. This section will provide useful details such as the business name, category, and location. These details are expected to help users better understand who they are interacting with.

The overview will also include quick action buttons. These buttons will allow users to stop messages, view the business profile, or save the contact. With these options easily accessible, users can manage their interactions more efficiently without leaving the chat screen.

Another related feature that WhatsApp is developing involves automatically organizing business messages. After a certain period, such as 24 hours, business chats may be moved to a separate section. This will help keep the main chat list clean and focused on personal conversations.

Together, these updates show that WhatsApp is focusing on reducing unwanted messages while still supporting business communication. The goal is to create a balance where users can stay informed without feeling overwhelmed.

At the moment, all these features are still in development. WhatsApp is expected to refine them further before releasing them to beta testers. Once testing is complete, the features will likely be rolled out to a wider audience.

Overall, this upcoming update could make a noticeable difference in how users interact with businesses on WhatsApp. By offering simple and flexible controls, the app continues to improve its usability and adapt to the needs of its growing user base.