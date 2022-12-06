WhatsApp Is Working To Support New Unicode 15 Emoji

No doubt, WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging services today, and for good reason. The fact is that it is not always the first to add the latest features, however, there are plenty of modes of expression available in its arsenal, including Communities, support for large groups, and even messaging yourself to treat forgetfulness. Recently, WhatsApp is working on adding support for new emojis approved by the Unicode Consortium. It will be helping you express yourself better and with fewer words. Soon Whatsapp Emojis will be refreshed with the addition of dozens of new ones.

21 New Whatsapp Emojis Will Make Their Way to Your Apps

Back in mid-September, the Unicode Consortium gave the Unicode 15 standard a green light. At that time, it included 4,489 new characters including 20 new emojis. It was a total of 31 if you count every skin tone variation. In WhatsApp beta version 2.22.25.12, WABetaInfo has spotted the messaging service adding support for 21 Unicode 15 emoji behind the scenes.

These 21 new emoji are expected to make their way to beta testers worldwide sometime in the near future. However, there had been no words regarding a precise timeline yet. WhatsApp’s developers are also tipped to have tweaked the appearance of eight older emoji. The visual difference is quite significant in the pleading face and the face holding back tears emoji, and you can check both out in the latest beta build available on the Play Store.