WhatsApp Is Killing Its Avatar Feature, Nobody Really Used It Anyway

WhatsApp killing avatar feature is one of those announcements that will be met with a reaction most tech removals do not get: indifference. Because for the vast majority of WhatsApp’s three billion users, the avatar feature was something they set up once, forgot about, and never touched again – if they noticed it existed at all.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now making it official. The platform is gradually removing avatar support across Android and iOS, stripping out the ability to create, edit, and display digital avatars from profiles. The rollout is already underway and has been quietly progressing for months, but the pace has accelerated significantly in recent days, with a much larger number of accounts now losing access.

What Is Actually Being Removed

The deprecation is comprehensive. WhatsApp is removing avatar functionality from three distinct access points within the app.

First, the avatar creation and editing tools in app settings are being disabled; users who open the avatar section will see an alert informing them the feature is no longer supported, with the section itself disappearing entirely for many accounts. Second, the avatar display on profile and chat info screens, where WhatsApp previously used a flip animation to switch between a user’s real photo and their avatar, is being removed. Third, the avatar entry point in the keyboard, which allowed users to send avatar stickers directly from the conversation screen, is also going.

One element does survive the cull: previously sent avatar stickers will remain visible in conversations and will stay in the recent stickers section for reuse. The stickers are not being retroactively deleted, just the tools to create new ones.

A Feature That Never Found Its Audience

WhatsApp has not explained the removal publicly, but the reason is not hard to infer. Usage data almost certainly told the story clearly: a small fraction of users ever created an avatar, and an even smaller fraction used it regularly.

The avatar feature launched with genuine ambition. Users could customise facial features, hairstyles, outfits, and background colours and apply animations to make their digital representation dynamic. Meta expanded the feature over time, refining visual styles, broadening customisation options, and introducing personalised avatar stickers for chats. None of it moved the needle on adoption in any meaningful way.

The fundamental problem was positioning. WhatsApp is a communication tool; users come to it to send messages, make calls, and share content. Investing time in building a digital avatar sits awkwardly alongside that purpose. Snapchat’s Bitmoji works because Snapchat is built around personal expression and visual identity. WhatsApp is built around conversation. The avatar feature never had a natural home in that context.

What This Signals About WhatsApp’s Direction

The avatar removal is not just a housekeeping decision; it reflects a broader pattern in how WhatsApp is allocating its development resources. Features that do not drive meaningful engagement get cut. Features that do, voice and video calling improvements, message editing, AI-powered tools, and status updates continue to receive investment.

Recent WhatsApp development activity points clearly toward where the platform’s priorities lie. Noise cancellation for calls is in development for Android. A Liquid Glass interface redesign is coming to the chat screen. AI Mode integration is being explored. These are features that directly improve the core communication experience, the thing WhatsApp’s users actually show up for.

Avatars, by contrast, were a bet on social expression that did not pay off. Removing them frees up engineering resources for features that will.

What You Need to Do

Nothing. If you never used the avatar feature, you will not notice it is gone. If you did use it, your previously sent avatar stickers remain in your conversations. The only thing disappearing is the ability to create or edit new ones.

WhatsApp has not announced a final deadline for the full rollout. The change is being deployed gradually, but based on the current pace, complete removal across all accounts is expected within the coming weeks.