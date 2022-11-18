WhatsApp Launches Business Directory Feature for in-app Shopping

With the growing competition, WhatsApp is continuously trying to make its platform better. Launching different features during a couple of last months, now WhatsApp has come up with a business directory feature that is launched in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK. With this feature, WhatsApp foresees making end-to-end purchasing within the messaging app a new normal.

Initially, search and directory options were unveiled by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the WhatsApp Business Summit held in Sao Paulo. These search directory options allowed users to browse businesses by category or with their names.

WhatsApp Business Directory Feature to Make Online Shopping Swift

To make this overall process smooth, Meta is working with several partners in the country including Cielo which is Brazil’s largest credit card company with a goal to provide people with full shopping functionality. However, it is only possible when the regulatory hurdles are cleared in time.

While telling about the shopping functionality within the app, Meta said:

“The ultimate goal here is to make it so you can find, message, and buy from a business all in the same WhatsApp chat,”

Brazil has around 120 million active users so it becomes the second-largest market for WhatsApp after India for end-to-end shopping. Initially, end-to-end shopping debuted in India with a limited partnership the JioMart which is a delivery app in India.

Meta has not revealed when the shopping options will make their way to other countries including Pakistan however the spokesperson from the company shared that the company plans to bring the experience to more people and businesses across the world in the future. So we must be waiting!

