WhatsApp Launches Channels Feature for Broadcast Messages

According to the latest reports, Meta is rolling out a broadcast-based messaging feature on WhatsApp. It is called WhatsApp Channels and is quite similar to a recent update it sent out to Instagram. The social media platform is also aiming to earn money from this feature.

WhatsApp Channels Feature Rolls Out To Users

On the social messaging platform, Channel messages will show up in a new tab called Updates. The point notable here is that it’s a withdrawal from Meta’s approach on Instagram, where channel announcements are communicated via direct messages. On WhatsApp, the company is focusing on enabling channels for use by commodities such as NGOs, medical research institutions, and fact-checking bodies, as compared to individual creators.

With this new feature, admins will be able to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. Let me tell you that they are one-way conversations, so users will not be able to reply to those messages. Users will be able to join channels through an invite link. Moreover, WhatsApp is also creating a directory to find different channels for hobbies, sports teams, and local officials. The company claims to introduce tools for admins to turn off discoverability for their channels as well. Mark Zuckerberg stated:

“Today we’re launching WhatsApp Channels — a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within the app. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia but will roll out to everyone later this year. We’re creating Channels to be the most private way to communicate. As a channel admin, your phone number will not be shown to followers, and following a channel won’t show that to the admin or others following the channel either”

The point worth mentioning here is that messages sent on Channels will be deleted after 30 days and the company will not keep any record of them. The company is launching Channels in selected markets right now. Colombia and Singapore are the early adopters including Singapore Heart Foundation and fact-checker Colombia Check. Reports claim that a large number of high-profile international partners are also on board. They include the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and prominent sports teams such as FC Barcelona and Manchester City. Reports claim that the ultimate goal of the company is to provide users with the capability to establish a Channel of their own in the future. Meta also wants to remove end-to-end encryption for large channels to not limit the audience. No doubt, the company is considering this as a money-making avenue.

