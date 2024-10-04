WhatsApp Launches Exciting New Status Features For its Users

The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out exciting new features for its ‘Status.’ Users will now have the opportunity to like the WhatsApp statuses of others. In a blog post, WhatsApp said, “Status likes are private and don’t have a counter, so only the person whose status you liked can see them in the list of viewers.”

Well, these aren’t the only features. One another notable feature includes the option to privately mention contacts in status updates, letting users tag friends and family directly. Moreover, if a user is mentioned in someone’s status, they will receive a private notification. and they will also be able to reshare a status they are mentioned in. WhatsApp emphasized, “Make sure those closest to you see your status, and let them reshare it easily with their audience, by privately mentioning them.”

These updates will lead to increased user engagement on the messaging platform and show the company’s commitment to innovating its app. According to WhatsApp, the rollout of these features has already begun and will be available to all users globally in the coming days. “We’ll be bringing more features to Status and the Updates tab over the next few months to make it easier to stay closest to those who matter most,”it added.

