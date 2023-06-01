WhatsApp Launches Global Security Center Page To Prevent Fraud & Scam

The messaging giant WhatsApp recently launched a new global Security Center. The major goal behind this page is to make a one-stop shop for users so that they can learn more about how to protect themselves against spammers, scams, and frauds together with unwanted contacts. This page has been launched to put check on spammers and unwanted contacts. The WhatsApp Security Center page will create awareness about different safety measures. It will also tell about in-built product features that can help users to take control of their safety as well as more information on the “behind-the-scenes” technology.

Everything You Need To Know About WhatsApp Security Center

According to Meta-owned WhatsApp, the features spotlighted in the WhatsApp Security Center are just some of the ways to keep users safe and secure. It tells users about the layers of privacy that the messaging platform provides. Together with that, it also lists some tips to give users more control over their WhatsApp accounts. Here they are:

Two-step verification: To avoid WhatsApp account takeovers and to provide another layer of account security.

Scams: How to point out common scams and what you can do if you receive an unwanted message including our block and report tools.

Official WhatsApp: Information on how to avoid bogus versions of WhatsApp that pose serious risks to your privacy and security.

Group controls: Reminders about checking your preferences about who can add you to groups.

The point notable here is that the Security Center page will be available in English and 10 other Indian languages, including Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati. WhatsApp’s Security Center is actually a dedicated website and can be reached at: https://www.whatsapp.com/security.

