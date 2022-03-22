WhatsApp Launches message reaction to some beta users

WhatsApp keeps on adding new features in the app to give comfort and convenience to its loyal users and keep them stick to them. Rolling out of new features also makes them different from other competitors and hence, also results in getting more users of the app. In the last year, there were several additions in apps with distinguished features and twists including the encrypted backups, a preview of the voice messages before sending, and the sticker creator on desktop. There were rumors in the air that WhatsApp is working on the message reaction for a long. Finally, the wait is ending and the company is launching message reaction to the beta users only for the time being.

According to WABetaInfo, which is WhatsApp’s Expert Consultant, the company is testing its message reaction feature on a few Android beta testers running version 2.22.8.3 of the app. If it succeeds then the feature will be extended to more capacity later on.

In this new edition, the user has to choose among six reactions that a person can send on the messages he will get from his friends. These reactions are Like, Love, Laugh, Surprised, Sad, and Thanks.

There is no further information yet from the company about whether the limited release will be available for only the group chats or the individual chats or for both. The likes of Telegram and Slack offer reactions that must be accessible for both types of chats.

Let’s see how the beta users give feedback regarding the new innovative feature and what will be the future of this change.

