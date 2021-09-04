The fifth season of the Spanish web series, Money Heist, which has taken the world by storm was finally released on Netflix on September 3. To cash in on the craze for the popular web series, WhatsApp has introduced the Money Heist stickers. WhatsApp has launched the animated sticker pack named Sticker Heist. WhatsApp users can download the sticker pack to share stickers based on the characters and events of Netflix’s second most popular non-English web series.

The sticker pack is going to be available in all countries and it will feature animated versions of the show characters. Even if WhatsApp is working on different new features under development, it keeps working on new sticker packs.

WhatsApp Launches Money Heist stickers: Here’s how to download it

Why am I only using #MoneyHeist5 stickers on WhatsApp? Por Nairobi. New stickers available: https://t.co/tCbAi7CjsX pic.twitter.com/sHyLF7UhZi — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 3, 2021

Overall, WhatsApp has launched a total of 17 stickers featuring characters such as Professor, Tokyo, Bogota, Rio, Stockholm, Arturo, Lisbon, Alicia Sierra and Nairobi, among others. The sticker pack is available for both iOS and Android users.

See Also: WhatsApp Patches Vulnerability in Image Filter Function That Puts Your Security at Risk

You’ll also get stickers featuring the Dali face mask, which has become the popular show’s identity. The stickers are designed by Mucho Pixels. The total size of the Money Heist WhatsApp sticker pack is 658KB.

The sticker pack can be downloaded from the WhatsApp sticker store directly. Here is how to download the stickers,

Open WhatsApp.

Open a chat window.

Click on the sticker icon.

In WhatsApp’s sticker store, select Sticker Heist animated stickers.

Download the Money Heist sticker pack for WhatsApp.

Apart from that WhatsApp is working on a number of security features as well to keep its users’ data secure. Just recently, WhatsApp has announced that it will stop working on some Android and Apple phones except the compatible smartphones from November 1. Those phones will no longer receive support from WhatsApp and will be incompatible with the app. This is in order to focus its efforts on the latest generation smartphones and also to guarantee an optimal service of the app.

Similarly, WhatsApp is also planning to bring the anticipated Disappearing Mode as a part of its privacy settings soon. The new feature will let users convert all future chat threads into temporary chats. The Disappearing Mode will be available as a new privacy setting to beta testers.

WhatsApp has also updated its privacy policy. Earlier, it was said that WhatsApp will limit the functionality for those users who will not accept the privacy policy. However now, WhatsApp states that it has “no plans for these reminders to become persistent and to limit the functionality of the app”.

Check Also: WhatsApp Disappearing Mode will Make Your Chat More Secure