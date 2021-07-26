Recently, the popular messaging platform WhatsApp has launched an array of the latest features to improve the overall group call experience. It will enable the users to join a group, even after it’s started. Besides joinable calls, WhatsApp has also rolled out a call info screen enabling users to see who has already joined the call, and who has been invited but not yet joined the call. And, if tap on the ‘ignore’ button then you will be able to join later from the calls tab in WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Launches Multiple Call Features to enhance user experience

In a statement, WhatsApp said,

As the popularity of group calls continues to grow, we’ve been working to improve the experience for our users – while of course still providing the security and privacy of end-to-end encryption.

Since its advent in 2009 as a smartphone messaging app, WhatsApp has been able to attract more than two billion users around the globe. Furthermore, WhatsApp says that these joinable calls alleviate the burden of answering a group call as it begins, and brings the “spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to the group calling on WhatsApp”.

The users have the option to simply join a group call via these steps:

You will receive a notification when any of your friends invites you to join a group video call.

If you can’t join, click on Ignore.

To open the call info screen, click on Join.

From the call menu, the user can preview the call participants and other invitees.

