WhatsApp has introduced new features to improve the video call experience. These include real-time filters and customizable backgrounds. The new updates will transform the way users interact during video chats.

To use the new features, click on the magic wand icon during a Whatsapp video call. There are a variety of filters available, some just for adjusting the tone and some more theatrical ones such as vintage TV, etc. The new update also brought changes to the background including a blur effect, pre-designed scenes, and custom images.

WhatsApp Launches New Exciting Features for Video Calls

The background removal feature works pretty well and offers plenty of choices however they aren’t as advanced as those in photo editing apps. In addition, the customizable backgrounds assist users in removing distractions and creating a professional or personal setting for their video calls.

WhatsApp has emphasized that these new features will make video calls more engaging and versatile, for both professional and normal users. Users now have the ability to easily switch between different filters and backgrounds, making their video calls more dynamic. These updates signify WhatsApp’s commitment to innovate and offer a comprehensive communication platform that adapts to the diverse needs of its global user base.

Also read:

WhatsApp Disruption in Pakistan: True Reason Confirmed, Minister’s Claim False