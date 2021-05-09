WhatsApp has rolled out its new and exciting ‘Mama Love’ sticker pack on the occasion of Mother’s Day that is celebrating today across the world. There are a number of stickers that you can send your mom to make her feel special.

WhatsApp Launches New ‘Mama Love’ Sticker Pack on Mother’s Day

The widely-used messaging app said on Twitter.

“This weekend (and every weekend!) we celebrate moms, remembering all the moments big and small that make us thankful. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!”

This weekend (and every weekend!) we celebrate moms, remembering all the moments big and small that make us thankful. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! 💚 The new "Mama Love" sticker pack, available now on WhatsApp: https://t.co/0c2euY7AkB pic.twitter.com/CFaKQEuNtc — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 7, 2021

WhatsApp is continuously updating its app by bringing more exciting features to it. Just recently, WhatsApp has rolled out a feature that will show the bigger size of photos and videos to users.

Soon after the company has announced to bring a new policy and that it will delete the accounts that will not follow it, people start moving to other apps. To get back its users, WhatsApp has introduced a number of exciting features. Now finally, the company has announced that it will not delete your account if you don’t accept its new policy. Anyhow, you will go through some other consequences.

