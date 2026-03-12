WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows parents to monitor certain activities on their child’s account while maintaining the child’s privacy. WhatsApp parent-managed accounts feature gives parents the ability to oversee account-level changes and interactions without accessing the child’s messages. The update is compatible with the latest versions of WhatsApp for both Android and iOS devices.

The feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.10.4. At the time, it allowed parents to manage secondary accounts with limited features, giving young users a safer way to use the app. These secondary accounts are now officially available, providing a controlled experience for children while keeping them connected with family and friends.

WhatsApp Launches Parent-Managed Accounts to Keep Children Safe Online

Parents can create a secondary account by linking it directly to their own account through a secure verification process. This verification ensures that only authorized guardians can manage the linked account. Once the connection is established, parents receive notifications about specific account-level activities. Such as when a new contact is added, a user is blocked, or account settings are changed. Importantly, the system does not allow parents to read the child’s messages, ensuring privacy is maintained.

Secondary accounts let children access core features of WhatsApp, including messaging, media sharing, and voice or video calls. At the same time, certain features that may be less appropriate for younger users, such as channels and status updates, are restricted. Any messages from unknown contacts are sent to a separate “Requests” inbox. Parents can review and approve these requests, ensuring that children only communicate with trusted contacts.

This setup also includes end-to-end encryption, meaning that all messages and calls remain private and secure. The child can see that their account is linked to a parent, and they understand what information is visible to the guardian. Parents also have the flexibility to unlink a child’s account at any time, giving them full control over the connection.

For families with multiple children, separate secondary accounts can be created for each child and linked to the same parent account. WhatsApp has provided guides for both Android and iOS, explaining how to create, connect, and manage these accounts safely. These guides ensure that parents can use the system effectively and confidently.

Currently, parent-managed accounts are being gradually rolled out. Users with access can test the feature and explore the parental controls. WhatsApp plans to continue updating the system based on feedback to make it more intuitive and secure.

By introducing parent-managed accounts, WhatsApp aims to create a safer environment for younger users while keeping parents informed about account activities. This approach balances privacy, security, and oversight, giving families peace of mind while allowing children to enjoy the app responsibly.