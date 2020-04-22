WhatsApp launches Social Distancing Stickers in Partnership with WHO

With the widespread of Covid19, all companies, especially the social media giants, are playing there part when it comes to spreading awareness among their people. WhatsApp has also collaborated with the World Health Organization to launch a new set of stickers that will promote social distancing during coronavirus pandemic. Stickers were launched a year back, and WhatsApp users loved them. It is expected that people will love the new social distancing stickers that are about to be launched for a local cause.

The sticker pack that is going to launch specifically for social distancing is called “Together at Home”. These stickers will help people stay connected during COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time will leave a very positive message of self-distancing.

WhatsApp Social Distancing Stickers to Spread Awareness among People

The best thing is that these sticker pack will be launched in nine languages, including Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish, to make a wider impact. If you want to send this sticker to your loved ones, all you need to do is to open a chat window and tap the stickers icon to download the “Together at Home” pack. These stickers can be enjoyed for free, and the company is not charging any cost against it.

In case you have not received these stickers, have patience. People are getting this feature gradually, so might be possible you will get it in a day or two.

