WhatsApp launches “Stranger Things 4” sticker Pack

In this competitive social media world, WhatsApp has always been at the top of creativity and innovation. It keeps on launching new updates and features in the app to make it more attractive. Expressing one’s emotions to loved ones and rivals has never been so safe, easy and cheerful before. WhatsApp is the king of emoji pack, GIF packs and sticker packs. The company has launched many new features and emojis in the last few months. This time it is celebrating the release of the original Stranger Things Season 4 on the Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix by launching a new set of Stanger Things 4 Character’s stickers pack.

WhatsApp has more than 60 Sticker pack in its Store. The new sticker packs include Enchanto, Girl Power, How are You? And Ninja Spirit. Before this, the company has also launched sticker pack for Heist for the series which has been translated as Money Heist in English on Netflix. The Sticker pack for Stranger Things Season 4 has 11 stickers of different characters in the movie and they are made by State Design.

Stranger Things Season 4 has eight new characters. Many are famous and well known artist that increase the ranking of the season. The sticker pack has the picked 11 characters to transform them in funny stickers. These are Lucas Sinslair, Steve Harrigton, Joyce Byers, Mike Wheeler, Eleven, Murray Bauman, Eddie Munson, Karan Wheeler and Suzie. When the user opens this sticker pack WhatsApp gives message to the season lovers through a note which says “Bring some Stranger Things into your chats with your friends”. It is expected that this new sticker pack will also be loved by the users like always.