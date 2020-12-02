WhatsApp Lets you Assign Separate Wallpapers for Different Friends

Its been a long time, I have not across any great feature from the messaging app, WhatsApp. Seems like the company was busy in fighting scams and hacks as a few days ago we came across another WhatsApp scam that exposed users’ data and let strangers read the private chats. The company is done with all that as we have found a new exciting feature that lets WhatsApp Users assign separate wallpapers for different chats.

WhatsApp now lets you Assign Separate Wallpapers for your favourite people

Isn’t it amazing? It means now you will be able to give an angry birds wallpaper tot he friend who can’t control her anger and lovey-dovey to those who are dear to your heart. While announcing about the new update for Android and iOS, we had revealed that WhatsApp is focusing on personalisation this time. Assigning personalised wallpaper to your contacts is also a part of it. It will not only be an exciting one for you but will also act as a visual indicator of sending the messages to the right person. Here is the teaser video of WhatsApp Personalised Wallpaper Feature that will soon land to your devices.

As far as the wallpapers are concerned, they can be split into two categories- dark and bright. It means upon turning on the Dark Mode, the app will automatically turn into the dark mode and the colour of wallpaper also changes.WhatsApp latest update has also brought some more changes to its app including the ability to search for a sticker by using emojis and text. Just like a telegram, the relevant sticker will automatically pop up in this platform as well.

Apart from this, we have also written a blog helping you to send fake live location on WhatsApp for Android and iPhone. In order to know how to do so, read: How to Send Fake GPS Live Location on Whatsapp for Android & iPhone?