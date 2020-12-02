WhatsApp Lets you Assign Separate Wallpapers for Different Friends
Its been a long time, I have not across any great feature from the messaging app, WhatsApp. Seems like the company was busy in fighting scams and hacks as a few days ago we came across another WhatsApp scam that exposed users’ data and let strangers read the private chats. The company is done with all that as we have found a new exciting feature that lets WhatsApp Users assign separate wallpapers for different chats.
As far as the wallpapers are concerned, they can be split into two categories- dark and bright. It means upon turning on the Dark Mode, the app will automatically turn into the dark mode and the colour of wallpaper also changes.WhatsApp latest update has also brought some more changes to its app including the ability to search for a sticker by using emojis and text. Just like a telegram, the relevant sticker will automatically pop up in this platform as well.
