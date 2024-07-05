WhatsApp Tests Creating Images with Meta AI

WhatsApp is testing a groundbreaking new feature that allows users to create AI-generated images of themselves. This innovative tool, powered by Meta AI, opens up exciting possibilities for personalized expression within your chats.

According to WABetaInfo, a website known for uncovering upcoming WhatsApp features, the functionality is currently under development in the app’s Android 2.24.14.13 update. Here’s how it works:

One Real Selfie, Endless Possibilities

Users will need to upload a single, clear picture of themselves that closely resembles their actual appearance. This picture becomes the base for the Meta AI to generate variations.

Prompt Your AI Muse

Unleash your imagination! Users can type in specific prompts describing what they want their AI image to depict. This could be anything from placing yourself on a dream vacation in a tropical paradise to visualizing yourself as a superhero saving the day.

“Imagine Me” Button Works Its Magic

Once you’ve uploaded your selfie and crafted your perfect prompt, simply click the “imagine me” button. Meta AI’s powerful engine will then take over, generating a unique image based on your specifications.

Leaked screenshots suggest a user-friendly interface. The app states it allows you to “imagine yourself in any setting, from the forest to outer space.” This level of customization grants immense creative freedom, potentially surpassing similar features offered by platforms like YouTube’s “Dream Screen.”

Privacy and Control Remain Paramount

Always prioritizing user privacy, WhatsApp emphasizes that this feature is entirely optional. Users who wish to unlock this creative power can easily enable it within the app’s settings. Additionally, WhatsApp offers complete control over the uploaded “set up” photos. Users can delete them at any time through Meta’s AI settings, ensuring privacy remains a top priority.

Looking Ahead: When and How?

While this feature is currently in the testing phase, the specific update that will bring it to the masses remains unclear. Furthermore, it’s unknown whether the ability to upload pictures of others will be included in the final version. WhatsApp is yet to comment on these details.

One thing is certain: the prospect of creating AI-powered selfies is a glimpse into the future of communication. As this feature evolves, it has the potential to revolutionize the way we express ourselves and add a whole new dimension to our WhatsApp interactions.