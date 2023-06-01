Despite providing security within the app, WhatsApp users are facing a security issue. There’s a link going around the Android version of WhatsApp (wa.me/settings) that, if clicked on, will cause your phone to crash as soon as you open a group or individual chat containing it. The actual trigger is as simple as opening a conversation with the link. Though the app restarts normally after that unless you happen to open that message thread again.

The offending link sends you to the app’s settings page, which makes it even more malicious for those used to the shortcut. Twitter user BruteBee first discovered the bug. Version 2.23.10.77 of the app is currently the one impacted, though it’s still unknown whether other versions have experienced this bugged link as of now.

Beware, This WhatsApp Link will Crash Your Android Phone- Here’s How to Fix it

It’s similar to previous bugs in which an otherwise innocent link or image hides a malicious feature that wreaks havoc on your phone and results in it crashing. Back in 2018, there were at least two of these, one being the infamous black dot in the centre of a WhatsApp message that crashed the phone. The other is a random Telugu language character in messages that crashed iOS phones. And in 2020 there was another set of text bombs or ‘crash codes’ that resulted in a crash loop.

Thankfully, there is a solution to the problem. If you are experiencing this issue, first of all, delete the chat completely to get rid of the problematic link. But, if you can’t do it. Go to the WhatsApp Web through a browser, navigate to the affected chat and delete the problem link instead. This link doesn’t cause a crash when the message is accessed using a browser. Once deleted, it will allow the chat to function normally whenever viewed through the app on Android.

Of course, this is just a temporary fix. Meta needs to look into the issue and fix it with an update.

