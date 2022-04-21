The popular messaging platform WhatsApp now allows its users to use the same account to chat on multiple devices. Previously, everything was tethered to your phone as the primary point of contact. Thankfully, the app has modified that, thus enabling you to access WhatsApp even if your phone is dead or doesn’t have a connection by untethering other logged-in devices. While the current multi-device update supports up to four connected devices, a new subscription service may allow for even more.

WhatsApp May Charge Users For Extended Multi-Device Support

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp looks to be working on a new business plan with the purpose of providing subscribers with a few extra features. One of these will support up to ten linked devices per account, more than doubling the present limit, thereby allowing more personnel within a company to engage with customers through the same official point of contact.

It’s quite possible that the upcoming subscription plan will offer more features in addition to the increased 10-device limit, but nothing has been revealed so far. Both the Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp Business presently lack a publicly visible indication, so you’ll have to wait for a future upgrade to see it.

Furthermore, there’s no indication that WhatsApp Business as a whole will be paywalled after the launch of this subscription — WhatsApp is and will (hopefully) remain a free service. We can compare the upcoming package to Twitter Blue, which gives customers access to unique features and advantages while remaining free.

