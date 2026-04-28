WhatsApp is working on a new feature that could change how users store their chat backups. Instead of depending only on third-party services like Google Drive or iCloud, WhatsApp is developing its own cloud backup provider. This new system will focus on privacy, control, and convenience, while keeping user data secure with end-to-end encryption.

At the moment, WhatsApp users must rely on external cloud platforms to store their backups. This can be limiting because these services often have storage caps that are shared with other apps, files, and photos. As a result, users sometimes run out of space and are forced to either delete data or pay for additional storage. WhatsApp’s new backup solution aims to solve this problem by giving users another option.

WhatsApp May Replace Google Drive with Its Own Backup Option

One of the most important features of this upcoming system is built-in end-to-end encryption. This means that only the user will be able to access their backup data, and not even WhatsApp itself can read it. To make security easier, WhatsApp is also introducing passkeys. A passkey is a modern replacement for traditional passwords. Instead of remembering long or complex passwords, users can log in using their fingerprint, face recognition, or device lock. This makes the process both safer and more user-friendly.

Another advantage of the new cloud backup provider is flexibility. In the future, users will be able to choose where they want to store their backups. They can either continue using existing services or switch to WhatsApp’s own cloud system. This choice gives users more control over their data and how it is managed.

WhatsApp is also planning to offer free storage for backups stored on its own cloud. Early information suggests that users may get up to 2 GB of free space. For those who need more storage, there may be an affordable paid plan. Reports indicate that a 50 GB plan could be introduced at a low monthly price, although these details are not final yet.

This new system could be especially helpful as chat backups continue to grow in size. With more people sharing photos, videos, and documents, backups can quickly become large and difficult to manage. By offering its own storage solution, WhatsApp may reduce the need for users to constantly monitor their cloud space.

However, the feature is still under development. WhatsApp is testing it carefully to make sure it works smoothly with existing systems. Before it becomes widely available, it will likely go through several testing phases with beta users. This process helps ensure that the feature is stable and reliable.

Overall, WhatsApp’s plan to introduce its own encrypted cloud backup provider represents a major step forward. It offers better security, more storage options, and greater independence from third-party services. While there are still some details to be confirmed, this feature has the potential to improve how millions of users manage their chat data in the future.