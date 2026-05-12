WhatsApp is working on another feature designed to improve the group chat experience. According to recent updates from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing automatic welcome messages for group chats. This upcoming feature could help group admins welcome new members automatically and make conversations easier to understand for people joining a group for the first time.

The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.19.2. Although it is still under development and not yet available for public testing, it already gives users an idea of how WhatsApp plans to improve communication inside groups.

WhatsApp May Soon Add Automatic Welcome Messages in Group Chats

Group chats often become confusing for new members, especially in large communities where conversations move quickly. New users usually join without knowing the ongoing discussions, group rules, or the purpose of the chat. WhatsApp seems to be addressing this issue with a new onboarding system for group members.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced a feature that allows existing members to share recent chat history with newcomers. This helped users catch up on previous discussions without asking for screenshots or explanations. Shared messages were protected with end-to-end encryption and displayed in a different color to separate old messages from live conversations.

Now, WhatsApp appears to be taking another step toward improving the group experience by introducing automatic greeting messages.

What Are Greeting Messages in WhatsApp Groups?

The new feature will allow group admins to create a greeting message that automatically appears when someone joins a group. This message can include a short introduction, group guidelines, or a welcome note for new members.

For example, a group admin may write a greeting like:

“Welcome to the group! Please introduce yourself and read the group rules before participating.”

This simple addition could help new members feel more comfortable and encourage them to participate in discussions from the beginning.

How the Feature May Work

According to the leaked information, the greeting message option will be placed inside the group permissions settings. Admins will have full control over whether they want to enable the feature or keep it disabled.

WhatsApp is also expected to make the feature optional by default. This means greeting messages will not automatically appear in every group unless admins choose to activate them manually.

Another interesting detail is that group chats may support only one shared greeting message, even if multiple admins manage the group. This approach can help maintain consistency and avoid confusion for newcomers.

The message itself could be customized depending on the type of group. For example:

Study groups may share rules and learning resources.

Business groups may explain the purpose of the team.

Community groups may encourage members to introduce themselves.

Family groups may simply use a friendly welcome message.

See Also: WhatsApp Plus is Bringing Premium Features to iOS Users

Why This Feature Matters

WhatsApp groups have become an important communication tool for families, businesses, schools, gaming communities, and social circles. However, large groups can sometimes feel overwhelming for new users.

Greeting messages could solve several common problems, including:

Helping users understand the purpose of the group faster

Reducing confusion for new members

Encouraging better participation

Creating a more welcoming environment

Helping admins share rules without repeating them manually

This feature may also improve engagement in community groups where active participation is important.

Final Thoughts

The upcoming greeting message feature could make WhatsApp groups more welcoming and easier to manage. By allowing admins to automatically greet new members, WhatsApp may help users feel included from the moment they join a chat.

Although there is no official release date yet, the feature shows WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to improve the user experience for group conversations. If testing goes well, greeting messages may soon become a standard tool for admins managing active communities and large group chats.