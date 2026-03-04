WhatsApp is developing a new premium feature that will allow users to pin more chats at the top of their conversation list. The tool is currently under testing in the Android beta version and is expected to become part of an optional subscription plan in a future update.

At present, WhatsApp allows users to pin up to three chats in the Chats tab. This feature helps people keep important conversations at the top of the screen for quick access. When users attempt to pin more than three chats, the app displays a notification informing them that they have reached the maximum limit. The restriction keeps the interface simple and prevents clutter.

WhatsApp May Soon Let Premium Users Pin Up to 20 Chats

However, according to findings in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.9.9, the company is working on increasing this limit significantly for premium subscribers. Under the new plan, users will be able to pin up to 20 chats. This means subscribers could add 17 additional pinned conversations beyond the current limit.

The expanded pinning feature is designed to improve convenience for people who handle a large number of daily messages. Many users rely on WhatsApp not only for personal communication but also for work, education, and business activities. By allowing more pinned chats, the platform aims to make navigation faster and more efficient.

For example, professionals who manage multiple projects could keep work groups and client conversations pinned at the top. Small business owners might pin chats with suppliers, customers, and employees for easier coordination. Students could pin study groups and important academic discussions. Families who stay connected through group chats would also benefit from keeping those conversations readily visible.

This new feature is expected to be part of a broader premium subscription package. Earlier reports about WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.1 revealed that the company is also preparing customization tools for paying users. These tools may include the ability to choose from 14 different app icons and change the app’s main branding color using a selection of 19 accent colors. Together, these features suggest that the premium plan will focus heavily on personalization and interface control.

Importantly, the subscription will remain optional. Users who are satisfied with the current three-chat pin limit will not be required to pay or upgrade. They can continue using the app exactly as before. WhatsApp appears to be positioning the premium plan as an enhancement rather than a necessity.

It is also worth noting that WhatsApp already offers alternative ways to organize conversations. Users can create chat lists to sort discussions by category. This option remains available to everyone, including those who choose not to subscribe to the premium plan. Therefore, even without expanded pinning, users still have tools to manage their messages effectively.

The premium feature allowing up to 20 pinned chats is still under development, and WhatsApp is refining how the interface will handle the larger number of fixed conversations. The final design and exact functionality may change before the official launch. Once testing is complete, the company is expected to gradually roll out the subscription plan to users.