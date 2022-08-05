WhatsApp is reportedly working on several new features that mainly focus on group chats. Recently, the instant messaging platform has increased the member limit in group chats from 100 to 512. Moreover, it has also announced “Communities, ” a new way to message like-minded people. However now, WhatsApp is working on an ability to view the past group participants. With this feature, administrators and members would like to keep a tab on members who recently left the conversation. WhatsApp is beta-testing this feature.

Advertisement

WhatsApp May Soon Let Users View Past Group Participants

See Also: What is GB WhatsApp? Is it safe to use it?

WhatsApp beta version 22.16.0.75 on iPhone allows group members and admins to see who quit the group or was removed from it in the last 60 days. Under the list of current participants in the ‘Group info’ tab, there is a new option called ‘See Past Participants’ available. The list of removed members also gets a dedicated search bar. WhatsApp is launching this feature for small businesses which use WhatsApp groups for internal communication or interacting with clients.

Currently, a notification appears in the group chat window, if someone left the group or is removed by the admins. However, nobody will get in-chat messages for such events after this feature roll-out. So, the names of members who have left the group will only be recorded in the ‘Past Participants’ list.

The feature is making its way to WhatsApp TestFlight beta members on iOS right now. WhatsApp Android and desktop users will also get this feature in the near future. WhatsApp has also added a new control for Group admins. Now the group admins can delete the message in the group chat.

For More Information Please Click: Now WhatsApp group admins will delete your messages over Hate Speech