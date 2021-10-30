WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new message rating feature for business accounts. This feature will let users rate messages from businesses to give them feedback. This feature is rolling out for beta users on Android and iOS as well. This message rating feature will allow users to rate a message in stars, with five stars being the maximum and one star being the lowest. There is no option to give direct feedback to WhatsApp Business accounts yet.

WhatsApp Introduces Message Rating Feature for Business Accounts

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.7 spot this new message rating feature. This feature has been enabled for beta users and previous beta users may also be able to take advantage of the feature.

As mentioned above, this feature is only available for WhatsApp Business accounts. In addition, this feature is only available when you receive a message from business accounts. When you rate a message, WhatsApp cannot see its content and WhatsApp cannot see who rated that message because the feedback is anonymous. The feature reportedly does not break end-to-end encryption of messages, and therefore the rated messages remain invisible to WhatsApp’s eyes.

However, WhatsApp and business accounts could be able to see general feedback about sent messages from the business. WhatsApp is quite hopeful that this new feature will help businesses improve their messages to customers.

To rate a received message in a WhatsApp Business chat – tap and hold a message to open a dialogue box.

WhatsApp is also working on a new privacy update for its desktop users. The instant messaging platform will soon allow desktop users to change Last Seen, Profile Photo, About, and other privacy settings.

