WhatsApp Messages and Channel Updates Feature Lets You Chat in Any Language

WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging platforms, which comes with many interesting features. The company also keeps on introducing new features, keeping in mind the users’ needs. We already know that WhatsApp has been working on chat messages and channel updates translation feature since last year. Now, the company has rolled out this feature to some Android beta users.

According to WABetaInfo, this translation feature is available to some users having beta version 2.25.12.25 of WhatsApp for Android. This feature will expand to more beta users over the coming weeks.

Now let’s talk about the working of this feature. It can translate a message into a new supported language. It supports translation of Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Hindi, and Russian. If you want to use this feature offline, you must download a language pack corresponding to the language you want to translate. Alternatively, you can also download a pack that can automatically detect the language of incoming messages and translate them.

The toggle to enable translation can be found in the chat info screen. You can choose the language you want the messages to be automatically translated from. This can be done on a per-chat basis for private and group chats. And if you don’t want to translate messages automatically, you can do so manually by opening the message option and tapping “Translate.”

This feature is helpful in a way that it will erase the language barrier. If you get a message in a language you don’t know, this feature will help you understand the meaning of the message.

But don’t expect WhatsApp’s translations to be as accurate as cloud-based services. Because WhatsApp translates directly on your device using smaller language files. Hence, WhatsApp will let users provide feedback to improve translation without sharing the original and translated messages with Meta.

If you are using WhatsApp for Android’s beta version, you will get this translation feature soon. Do let us know how your experience has been so far in the comment section below.