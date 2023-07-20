Yesterday, Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp was down for thousands of users. According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, there were more than 26,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with the messaging service. However now, Meta has resolved the WhatsApp disruption.

After the outage, Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Later said it was working to resolve WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally reported problems accessing the messaging app.

WhatsApp Messaging Disruption Resolved, Meta says

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom. Nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India. Luckily, users in Pakistan did not face any issue.

“We’re back, happy chatting!” the Whatsapp Twitter account posted in a tweet. The company had earlier said it was experiencing disruptions in “receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp,” according to Meta’s status dashboard.

Anyhow, Meta did not reveal the reason behind this outage. This was the second time in the month that WhatsApp went down. A few days earlier, when Meta launched its Twitter-rival pp, Threads, Meta’s all social media apps faced an outage. Although the outage was not massive last time yet many users faced disruptions while accessing the app. When Meta owned four popular social media apps, it really become frustrating when the services were knocked down. Meta really needs to work hard to resolve these issues.

