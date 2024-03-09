WhatsApp & Messenger To Become Interoperable Using Signal Encryption Protocol

“To interoperate, third-party providers will sign an agreement with Messenger and/or WhatsApp and we’ll work together to enable interoperability. Today we’ll publish the WhatsApp Reference Offer for third-party providers which will outline what will be required to interoperate with the service. The Reference Offer for Messenger will follow in due course”

Meta Makes WhatsApp & Messenger Interoperable

In addition to the Signal protocol, third-party service providers must go through a cryptographic signature process to link with WhatsApp servers. Third-party interoperability for Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp will significantly open up the EU messaging market. Currently, Meta has not announced such plans for other countries, perhaps due to concerns about security and competition.

The development underscores the growing influence of the EU’s DMA. The European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) is pushing all the big companies to flutter things up with their walled garden in a way they have never done before. It already designated Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and ByteDance as gatekeepers, with new rules applying for most of their products and services with a few oddities such as Microsoft’s Edge and Apple’s iMessage apps. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.