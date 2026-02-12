WhatsApp Is Adding a Dedicated Meta AI Tab in a Major Navigation Overhaul

WhatsApp has revealed it is working on a dedicated Meta AI tab. This move signals a massive shift in priority: Meta is moving away from the “Communities” focus to put artificial intelligence front and center in your daily chats.

If you’ve felt that the current Meta AI “spinning circle” button felt like a temporary sticker, you were right. This upcoming update is a complete structural overhaul of the app’s navigation bar.

The Great Migration: From Communities to AI

Since its launch, the Communities tab has occupied a prime spot on the bottom navigation bar. However, internal data suggests that most users manage their groups and communities directly from the Chats tab anyway.

By removing the dedicated Communities icon and replacing it with the Meta AI tab, WhatsApp is cleaning up the interface while making its AI assistant impossible to miss.

What happens to my communities? Don’t worry, your groups aren’t going anywhere. You will still be able to access and manage your Communities through the standard chats list, just as most users do now.

What’s Inside the New Meta AI Hub?

The Meta AI tab isn’t just a shortcut to a chatbot; it’s designed to be a central command center for all of Meta’s generative tools. Based on the beta leak, here is what you can expect:

Real-Time Voice Calls: Imagine calling an AI like you’d call a friend. This hub will feature a dedicated button to start a voice conversation with the assistant, perfect for hands-free help while driving or multitasking.

Creative Studio: Direct shortcuts for generating images and animating photos into short videos without leaving the app.

Memory Management: A new section within the “overflow menu” will allow you to manage what the AI remembers about you and view all media shared in your AI chats.

Conversation History: Like ChatGPT or Gemini, your AI interactions will now be organized as separate, titled conversations, making it easy to jump back into an old brainstorming session.

A Smarter, Simpler Future

The removal of the floating AI button in favor of a dedicated tab is a win for minimalism. It stops the “clutter” on the chat screen while giving power users a dedicated space to create and converse. As WhatsApp prepares to move Communities into the background, it’s clear that Meta’s vision for 2026 is an app that doesn’t just send messages but thinks along with you.