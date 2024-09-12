WhatsApp Meta AI to Get Custom Voices: A New Way to Chat

Messaging giant, WhatsApp keeps bringing amazing features to engage its users. The platform continues to improve user experience by expanding its Meta AI features. Following the integration of Meta AI into its chat interface, WhatsApp is now reportedly working on an exciting new feature—customizable voice options for its Meta AI chatbot. This development will allow users to select different voice options to personalize their interactions with the WhatsApp Meta AI. Isn’t it amazing?

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging giant is nowadays exploring numerous voice options for Meta AI. The new changes will roll out alongside its voice mode feature. There have been no words regarding the exact release date yet. However, these newly added voice options will significantly elevate the interaction between users and Meta AI.

WhatsApp Meta AI to Offer Celebrity Voices and Customizable Accents

WhatsApp will soon offer a range of voices with varying pitch and tone. It will allow users to select the voice that best resonates with them. The choices will reportedly include three distinct UK voices and two US voices. It will give users the ability to pick a regional accent or tone that feels more relatable and enjoyable. Whether you prefer the clarity of a British accent or the casual tone of an American voice, this feature will make your interaction with Meta AI more interesting.

In addition to the regional accents, WhatsApp will reportedly introduce four more voices inspired by public figures. The platform has not revealed the exact personalities yet. Just Imagine getting your daily recipe tips or answering queries in the voice of a celebrity you admire! Currently, the customizable voice feature is anticipated to launch in English only. However, as the feature evolves, WhatsApp may include other languages, improving accessibility for its global user base. For now, you can look forward to tailoring your voice interactions with Meta AI to suit your personal preferences. This step highlights WhatsApp’s commitment to innovation, ensuring that users can enjoy more personalized, engaging, and enjoyable discussions with Meta AI.

