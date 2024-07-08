WhatsApp Meta AI Will Soon Edit & Reply to User Photos

The messaging giant, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a series of innovative features powered by Meta AI. The platform aims to enhance user interaction and personalization with the new Meta AI features. In a recent development, some new updates were spotted in the WhatsApp Beta version 2.24.14.20 by WABetainfo, promising to bring a range of AI-driven capabilities to the popular messaging app. Among them, the most notable WhatsApp Meta AI feature is the ability to reply to and edit user photos. Let’s delve into what the messaging giant plans to bring to the table.

WhatsApp Meta AI: New Features to Revolutionize User Experience WhatsApp will soon roll out a plethora of amazing features powered by AI:

Default Chat Theme Feature

One of the highly anticipated updates includes a default chat theme feature. It will allow users to switch between different themes seamlessly. This feature aims to provide a more personalized and visually attractive chatting experience.

Meta AI Photo Replies & Edits

The most noteworthy update involves the integration of Meta AI to interact with photos sent by users. This feature will allow users to share pictures directly with Meta AI through a new chat button. Once the images are sent, users can request the AI to recognize specific objects or provide contextual information. Moreover, users will be able to ask Meta AI to edit the images based on text prompts. WABetainfo’s screenshot reveals that WhatsApp will give users full control over their shared pictures, allowing them to delete images at any time.

AI-Generated Images of Users

Other than that, WhatsApp is also working on another amazing feature. It will allow users to get AI-generated images of themselves by sharing their photos with Meta AI. Users will send a bunch of photos, which Meta AI will analyze to create exact representations. Moreover, the setup images can be deleted anytime via Meta AI settings.

To get your hands on this feature, enter the prompt “Imagine me” in the Meta AI conversation or type “@Meta AI imagine me” in other chats. Meta AI will generate the images automatically, providing privacy by not reading other messages in the chat.

Opt-In and Privacy Controls

All these new features will be optional. They will require users to opt-in before usage. The messaging giant guarantees that the resulting images and interactions will be processed automatically, granting users control over their data and privacy.

Meta AI integration into WhatsApp marks a noteworthy step towards improving user experience with advanced AI capabilities. From identifying objects in photos to creating personalized images, these features will revolutionize how users interact with the app.