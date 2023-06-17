WhatsApp is always busy bringing new and exciting features to its users. Just recently, WhatsApp announced companion mode. It allows users to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four different devices. This feature has been in testing for several months and is now available for all users. Now, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to use multiple accounts on a single device.

This feature is currently under testing in the latest beta version of WhatsApp Business on Android. It will soon be available on the classic version of the app as well.

WhatsApp will Soon Let You Add Multiple Accounts to One Device

The ability to set up multiple accounts on a single device has been a long-awaited feature for many users. With this new feature, users will be able to manage messages from different accounts in one place. The screenshots posted by WABetaInfo show a new menu that allows users to configure multiple WhatsApp accounts, as well as a button to add new ones.

Until now, managing two WhatsApp accounts on a single device has been possible but quite restrictive. The process required users to use WhatsApp for the first account and WhatsApp Business for the second account. With the new feature, users will be able to use multiple accounts on the same device without any hassle.

If your phone lets you create a clone app, you can also make two WhatsApp accounts on the same device but with different numbers.

This new feature will be quite helpful for business users. Regular users who want to keep their personal and professional accounts separate can also get benefit from this feature. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices.

