WhatsApp has lately been introducing a number of new features after many users across the globe reportedly started migrating to other messaging platforms due to its controversial privacy policy. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp Beta Update Brings Mute Videos Option before Sending to Others. The update is only available for beta testers.

WhatsApp Beta Update Brings Mute Videos Option before Sending to Others

See Also: Telenor WhatsApp Packages 2021 – Daily, Weekly, Monthly Bundles

According to WABetainfo, the toggle is available in the section where users usually edit the video. WhatsApp said,

“WhatsApp is rolling out this feature today for more users having a beta build. It might also appear in a previous update, but it’s recommended to update to the latest 2.21.3.13 beta update”.

Not only this, but the beta update has also included mention badge feature. The mention badge feature is made in such a way that it looks pretty simple to users. When they will receive a mention in a group, the badge will automatically be added to the group cell. Users will be able to use such a feature only in group chats.

The update is not available for all users. It is available for beta testers only. But in near future, all users will get these features.

Just recently, WhatsApp has introduced biometric authentication for its desktop users in an attempt to make the app more secure.

For More Information Please Check: WhatsApp Web Brings Biometric Authentication for its Desktop Users