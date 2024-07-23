WhatsApp: New AirDrop-Like Feature in the Works

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is expanding its feature set with a new addition that closely resembles Apple’s AirDrop. Dubbed “Nearby Share,” this upcoming feature will enable users to wirelessly share photos, videos, and documents with nearby contacts using an end-to-end encrypted connection.

How Nearby Share Works

While the Android version of WhatsApp can automatically detect nearby devices, the iOS version will require a slightly different approach due to platform limitations. iPhone users will need to scan a QR code to initiate file sharing. Despite this difference, the good news is that Nearby Share is expected to function seamlessly between iOS and Android devices, making file transfers more convenient for users with different smartphones.

WhatsApp has been actively enhancing its platform with various features. Recently, the app introduced a helpful tool that provides more context about unknown group chats, addressing a common user concern. Additionally, WhatsApp has rolled out the ability to send photos and videos in HD quality by default, improving the overall image and video sharing experience.

To further expand its reach, WhatsApp is also testing a new button that allows users to explore available channels. This feature aims to connect users with relevant communities and content.

A Look Ahead: When Can We Expect Nearby Share?

While the Nearby Share feature has been discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta version, it’s currently undergoing internal testing. There’s no official word yet on when it will be available to the general public. WhatsApp users will need to patiently wait for the official rollout to experience this convenient file-sharing option.

WhatsApp is available for free download on the App Store. As with any app update, it might take some time for the Nearby Share feature to appear on your device. Stay tuned for further announcements from WhatsApp regarding the official release date and additional details about the feature.