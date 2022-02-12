WhatsApp keeps on evolving new features to make the app more convenient and user-friendly. You can easily send text, pictures, voice messages, videos, stickers, documents and emojis. You can also add a status that is time-based. However, the app hasn’t seen a major redesign in years. Now, some reports are claiming that WhatsApp is going to redesign its calling interface.

WhatsApp Starts rolling out New Calling Interface to Some Users

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out new calling interface to some users on Android. You will now see a rounded gray square on front and center, holding your contact’s name, number, and profile picture as well as how long the call has been going for.

Previously, the background was black, but now it’s ornamented by WhatsApp’s default wallpaper. But unfortunately, you can not customize it at this point. But in future, WhatsApp could give you an option to change it.

As we already emntioned above that this feature is not available for all yet. But if you want to try this out, you need to download the latest beta version from APK Mirror, 2.22.5.4.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on new global audio player for Desktop users. The feature works similar to the mobile version; when you start playing a voice note, the playback no longer stops when you switch to a different chat. The voice note will keep playing in the background.

