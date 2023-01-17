Advertisement

According to the latest information, WhatsApp is working on a number of new features to make the app more convenient. More specifically, WhatsApp is working on new camera modes, block shortcuts and more. The instant messaging platform will give you the option to block a contact right from the message notification pop-up. Also, it will not offers separate tabs for taking photos and recording videos from within the app.

WhatsApp is Working on New Camera Modes, Block Shortcut and More

Currently, if you have to record a video using a WhatsApp camera, you have to press and hold the camera shutter button which is a bit uncomfortable. To overcome this problem, WhatsApp is now testing a new feature that offers different tabs for taking photos and recording videos. In near future, you do not need to hold the record button to record the videos.

Furthermore, the company is also planning to bring a shortcut to block contacts. currently, if we want to block a contact on WhatsApp, we need to go to the app, select the chat, tap on the contact information, and then select the option to block the contact. The overall process seems a bit lengthy. For that reason, WhatsApp is testing an option to block a contact right from an unwanted message’s pop-up notification.

This feature is available in WhatsApp Beta v2.23.2.5, which is currently in the development phase. On the other hand, new camera modes were spotted in WhatsApp Beta v2.22.24.21. This feature is currently in the testing phase. So we may get this feature before.

Additionally, there are many features that are in the beta version of the app, These include Picture-in-picture on iOS, screenshot protection for view-once messages on Android, and more. WhatsApp has not revealed the release date for these features. But we will get them very soon.

