A new report has revealed that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that lets users change the wallpaper and can choose a different background for their chats. The Wallpaper feature will work in according to the theme used in the app. This feature was initially found in the iOS beta version and now it is under development for Android users as well. WhatsApp New Feature will Lets Users have Unique Wallpapers for Chats.

A researcher from WABetaInfo has spotted the development of this feature in WhatsApp v2.20.199.5 beta for Android. As this feature is not fully developed, it is not available for users yet. When the company is successful in developing the feature, it will be enabled for beta users and will also witness a global rollout.

When the user will choose a default wallpaper in WhatsApp, a notification will pop up to ask them if they want to download the WhatsApp wallpaper app. This notification will be seen in an official WhatsApp app that was the last updated in 2011. When this feature will go live globally, the WhatsApp app will definitely launch more options for users to choose from.

With this feature, the user will also be able to select a separate wallpaper for each and every chat. The messaging app is also working on Storage Usage redesign as well. This feature will introduce a new storage bar that will show users information about the portion of space consumed by media files. This feature is also under development and will be initially launched for beta users. Right now, little is known for both of these features however toward the launch date of these features, we will definitely get more information regarding it.

