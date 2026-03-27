WhatsApp’s Biggest Update Is Here, 6 Features You Need to Know About

WhatsApp has officially announced a simultaneous rollout of six new features, spanning account management, device migration, storage control, sticker discovery, AI-powered photo editing, and writing assistance. While each feature is useful on its own, together they signal a clear shift in what WhatsApp is trying to be: not just a messaging app, but a productivity and creativity layer built into everyday communication.

Multiple Accounts on iOS, Android’s Edge Finally Closes

For years, Android users had something iPhone users could only dream about: the ability to run two WhatsApp accounts on the same device without juggling a second phone or installing WhatsApp Business as a workaround. That gap is now gone.

WhatsApp has rolled out its multiple accounts feature to iOS, letting users add and switch between two separate accounts directly within the main app. Each account maintains its own chat history, notification settings, and profile, completely independent from the other. The switch is simple: press and hold the “You” tab to see the option appear.

Two accounts, one app, no business workaround, no second phone. iOS finally catches up.

Cross-Platform Transfer Goes Wireless

Switching from an iPhone to an Android device (or vice versa) used to mean either losing your WhatsApp history or wrestling with a USB cable and desktop software. WhatsApp’s updated cross-platform transfer feature removes that friction entirely.

The new process runs over Wi-Fi, making it faster and far more accessible. Users can move their complete chat history, messages, photos, videos, voice notes, and documents between iOS and Android without connecting a cable or touching a computer. The company describes the process as “quick and straightforward”, and for most users, that will hold true as long as both devices are on the same stable network.

Storage Control That Actually Makes Sense

WhatsApp has quietly been one of the biggest storage hogs on smartphones, particularly for users in group chats that constantly share photos and videos. The new storage management tool tackles this directly from within the chat info screen, without forcing users to dig through the app’s general settings.

Users can now see exactly how much space each conversation is using, browse shared media in a grid sorted by newest, oldest, or largest, and delete multiple files in one go. Critically, they can also choose to clear only media when clearing a chat, a subtle but meaningful addition that prevents accidentally wiping important text conversations while trying to free up space.

Meta AI Moves Closer to the Keyboard

Two of the six new features, photo editing and Writing Help, are AI-powered, and their arrival signals Meta’s continued effort to normalize AI as part of everyday messaging. Rather than requiring users to open a separate Meta AI chat, both tools surface contextually: sticker suggestions appear as you type an emoji, photo editing opens from within the chat window before you send an image.

Writing Help, which suggests grammar fixes and tone adjustments, is now reaching a wider audience. WhatsApp says messages processed through this feature are handled via private processing, a secure cloud environment where neither WhatsApp nor Meta can access the content or the suggestions generated. That’s an important privacy assurance, given the sensitivity of many WhatsApp conversations.

Account Management Multiple Accounts Two accounts, one app. Independent history, notifications, and settings. No WhatsApp Business app needed. Device Migration Wireless Chat Transfer Move your full chat history between iOS and Android over Wi-Fi. No cable, no desktop app required. Storage Smarter Storage Manager View storage use per chat, sort media by size or date, delete files in bulk, and clear media only. Stickers Sticker Suggestions Type an emoji and WhatsApp suggests matching stickers from 100+ third-party options instantly. AI Tools Meta AI Photo Editing Edit photos before sending, apply styles, add elements, adjust scenes, or animate with motion effects. Writing Writing Help AI-assisted grammar, tone, and phrasing suggestions. Secured by Private Processing, Meta cannot read your messages.

What This Rollout Signals

This is not a minor update. Rolling out six features simultaneously across both iOS and Android suggests WhatsApp is accelerating its product cadence in response to competitive pressure from Telegram, iMessage, and regional alternatives. The iOS multiple accounts launch in particular is a long-overdue parity fix that removes one of the last meaningful advantages Android held over iPhone for WhatsApp power users.

The features are rolling out automatically and do not require an app update, though WhatsApp recommends keeping the app current. Full availability across all accounts is expected over the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to Introduce Custom Audiences for Status Updates